× Nashville police seek Kent man for questioning stabbing that killed husband, hospitalized wife

NASHVILLE, TN – Police in Tennessee are seeking a Connecticut man for questioning about an attack on a couple that left the husband dead and his wife seriously injured.

On Friday afternoon, Nashville police officers responded to a double stabbing. Police say Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, fled the couple’s home and collapsed in the street with significant stab wounds, including one to her neck. Inside the home, officers found Donald Zirkle, 59, critically wounded. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Although seriously wounded, police say Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to communicate with detectives, and told them the couple was sitting on their back porch when a stranger, described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with long blonde hair and a dirty yellow shirt, approached and asked for directions. He then attacked the couple with a sharp instrument. Leigh Ann was able to make it into the house and ran out the front door into the street.

The killer is thought to have fled in the Zirkle’s Toyota Camry.

A silver Subaru sedan with Connecticut license plates was inexplicably parked in the street at the side of the house with its rear doors open. The car is registered to Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, of Kent. His family in Connecticut told authorities there that they have not heard from him in several days. Police say Bohning’s whereabouts are unknown. He may be in the victims’ gray 2010 Toyota Camry, bearing Tennessee license number NP5-937.

Nashville police are urging anyone seeing Bohning and/or the Camry to immediately contact them at 615-862-8600, or their local law enforcement agency.