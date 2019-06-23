Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

New Haven police issue Silver Alert for 81-year-old man

Posted 10:47 PM, June 23, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — Police have issued  a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Cirilo Espinal, 81, is described as white/hispanic, with grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall.

He was last seen Sunday, wearing a black cap, cream colored t-shirt and black pants. Police did not release a photo of the missing man.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cirilo Espinal please contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6321.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.