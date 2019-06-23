× New Haven police issue Silver Alert for 81-year-old man

NEW HAVEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Cirilo Espinal, 81, is described as white/hispanic, with grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall.

He was last seen Sunday, wearing a black cap, cream colored t-shirt and black pants. Police did not release a photo of the missing man.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cirilo Espinal please contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6321.