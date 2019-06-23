Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Real People with Stan Simpson – Lamont’s management style

Posted 3:19 PM, June 23, 2019, by

Catching up at the capitol, with Courant Capital Bureau Chief Chris Keating. He'll talk about Lamont's management style; agenda; the big 3 of tolls, sports gambling and legalizing marijuana.

