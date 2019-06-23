× Two Newtown residents killed in car crash; Route 34 closed

NEWTOWN – Two local residents were killed when their Jeep ran off the road about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Newtown Police,he Newtown Ambulance Service, and Sandy Hook Fire Department all responded to the call on Berkshire Rd. (CT-34) in the area of Jordan Hill Rd. They found an older model Jeep Cherokee had driven off the westbound shoulder of Berkshire Road into a hundred foot, heavily wooded ravine.

Police say the two occupants of the Jeep were both Newtown residents, but not related. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupants dead on scene. The State Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene and are investigating the cause of death. The name of the victims are being held at this time pending notification to families.

Police say they have spoken to witnesses of the accident. The Newtown Police Accident Reconstruction team is taking over the investigation. Route 34/Berkshire Road remains closed during the investigation. As of 7:30 a.m., police expected it to remain closed for another 3-4 hours.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning and our prayers are with both families as they go through this most difficult time. Our community mourns with them,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde in a press release.