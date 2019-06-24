What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Auriemma cautions UConn fans not to expect old Big East

Posted 3:35 PM, June 24, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WEST HARTFORD — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is cautioning fans that the Big East is not the same conference it once was.

The Huskies are expected to announce this week that they are leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East for basketball and other sports.

The UConn women have never lost to an AAC opponent, going 120-0 in the regular season and six conference tournaments.

But Auriemma, speaking to reporters at a charity golf event on Monday, says there wouldn’t necessarily be a huge improvement in competition for the Huskies back in the Big East, which no longer includes programs such as Notre Dame and Louisville.

He says his team’s success has never depended on what conference it is in, and he doesn’t see that changing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.