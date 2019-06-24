Camp Courant opens for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON — It is a sure sign of summer in Farmington, Hartford kids out to enjoy acres of fun.

When Camp Courant opens for hundreds of city kids who might not get to enjoy the privilege of summer camp, it is always a special time and, this season, should be even more remarkable. It’s the 125th year for Camp Courant, which reigns as the country’s longest running totally free summer camp.

“When you see 750 kids getting off the buses on opening day it’s pretty spectacular,” said Mckinley Albert, the executive director of Camp Courant. Albert and about a hundred other Camp Courant staff, supporters and volunteers were all present for the upbeat opening day ceremonies and helped to welcome 750 campers this summer, up from 600 last year.

Thierry Davidson, a Hartford area sixth grader to be said of Camp Courant, “everyone is really nice, you can make lots of friends, go swimming, it’s a fun place. Albert added that the Camp has come a long way since its humble beginnings; delivering kids to its old location by Steamboat and then trolley. “This is a state of the art facility and kids will be having the best summer ever and learning so much.”

To find out more or to donate to Hartford’s Camp Courant click here.