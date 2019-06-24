× Do you ride a bike with a helmet on? If so, you are eligible to win a prize

Story written by Julia Matter.

WALLINGFORD — This summer get caught for all the right reasons.

For the duration of July and August, Wallingford Community Police Officers, Megan Baur and Henry Cadett will be on the lookout for children practicing bike safety. By wearing helmets, children have the chance to receive a coupon for a free kiddie ice cream cone.

The Wallingford Police Department have started this program to support bicycle safety and promote children enjoying the warm summer months outside. Officers Baur and Cadett will be taking their own bikes to the streets to distribute the prizes.

The coupons are compliments of Mr. D’s located at 50 North Main Street in Wallingford. An adult must be present in order for the child to redeem the coupon.