Ellington bakery wants community to name new Cupcake Bug

ELLINGTON- LuAnn's Bakery and Cafe in Ellington is looking for the public's help in naming their latest Cupcake Bug.

Back in 2016, the bakery debuted a green 1973 Volkswagen Beetle, which would serve cupcakes at the Ellington Farmers Market.

Since then, the now famous, "Cooper The Cupcake Bug," has been serving cupcakes all over Connecticut at different events. Cooper became so popular that he needed help, which is when Millie, a yellow 1972 Beetle was added to the fleet. But now... Millie and Cooper need even more help! So here comes the new red beetle!

The red beetle currently does not have a name, but The Cupcake Bug wants the public to help!.

All you have to do is visit The Cupcake Bug on Instagram or go to their Facebook page and you could win a dozen free cupcakes!

You can submit your ideas until Wednesday, June 26th! Good luck!