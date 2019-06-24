× Family, friends release statement regarding Jennifer Dulos manuscript mentioned by estranged husband’s lawyer

NEW CANAAN — Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos who has been missing for more than four weeks, released a statement Monday, rebuffing claims made by her estranged husband’s lawyer who compared it the popular novel “Gone Girl” about a woman who stages her own disappearance.

Norm Pattis, lawyer for Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, said in an interviews that Jennifer’s book had a similar plot to the best seller by Gillian Flynn.

Statement by Carrie Luft on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

I read Jennifer’s novel in installments as she was completing the manuscript. She finished the draft around 2002. (This was before she was dating Fotis Dulos.) Her book has nothing to do with Gone Girl (published in 2012). Jennifer’s novel is not a mystery. It’s a character-driven story that follows a young woman through relationships and self-discovery over a period of years. Like all of Jennifer’s writing, it expresses a deep longing for human connection and the need to be accepted as one’s true self. Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. As of today, she has been missing for a month. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life, as experienced every single day by Jennifer’s five young children, her family, and her friends. We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible allegations hurt the children now and into the future.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.