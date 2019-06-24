× Father gets matching tattoo of son’s chest scar after life-saving heart surgery

A father has had a tattoo on his chest which matches his six-year-old son’s heart surgery scar, DailyMail.com reports.

Six-year-old Joey Watts had an operation last month to widen a major blood vessel, leaving him with a six-inch scar running down his chest.

His father, Martin, decided to have a replica of the scar tattooed onto his own chest to show Joey it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Joey’s younger brother, Harley, whose age is unknown, also has the same heart defect, called supravalvular aortic stenosis.

Leanne, Joey’s mother, said: ‘All of these warriors should be proud of their scars and all they achieve in life. We have another little boy called Harley with the same condition who will also be having surgery in the near future. So to us, this is an amazing thing to do to spread awareness, and maybe encourage a few more people to help to fundraise for such a fantastic cause.’

SVAS is a congenital disorder that narrows the large vessel carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

