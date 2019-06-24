× Four Yard Goats named to Eastern League All-Star Team for July 10th Game in Richmond

HARTFORD – Four Hartford Yard Goats players have been selected to the Eastern League All-Star team

Infielders Colton Welker and Alan Trejo, along with relief pitchers Logan Cozart and Alexander Guillen were named to Eastern Division All-Star team.

The 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game between the Eastern Division and Western Division will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Three of the Yard Goats EL All-Stars from last season have already made it to the Major League’s with the Rockies, Infielder Brendan Rodgers, Outfielder Yonathan Daza, and pitcher Peter Lambert. Over the past three seasons, nine Yard Goats EL All-Star selections have played Major League Baseball.

Welker, 21, is batting .272 with 19 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 41 RBI and 27 runs scored in his first season with the Yard Goats. The third baseman is 4th in the Eastern League in RBI, third in doubles, 5th with 28 extra base hits, 6th in 113 total bases, and 8th in slugging percentage (.452) and hits (68). He leads the club in hits, doubles, RBI and total bases. Welker was the Colorado Rockies 4th round pick in 2016 drafted out of Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Trejo, 23, is batting .272 with 9 doubles, 11 home runs, 32 RBI and 21 runs scored in his first season with the Yard Goats. He leads all Eastern League shortstops with 11 home runs. Trejo ranks 6th in EL in home runs, and 9th in slugging percentage (.451) and total bases (106). The Los Angeles, California native was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round in 2017 out of San Diego State University.

Cozart, 26, is 2-1 with five saves, and a 1.80 ERA in 29 relief outings with the Yard Goats. He leads the Eastern League with 29 appearances. The New Philadelphia, Ohio product is the Yard Goats active saves leader, with closer Ben Bowden (20 saves) getting promoted to Triple-A last week. The right-hander surrendered only one run over 15 appearances, April 28th through June 13th. Cozart was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 21st round in 2015 out of Ohio University. This is his second season at Hartford.

Guillen, 23, is 2-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 19 relief outings with the Yard Goats. He has allowed only four earned runs in 39 innings of work. The first year Yard Goats hurler has the best ERA of any active player on the club and is second only to Philip Diehl (0.00 ERA, April 7-May 2), who became the first 2019 Yard Goats player to reach the Major Leagues. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native did not allow a single run in more than a month and fired 19.1 scoreless innings over 9 relief outings, April 25th through May 28th. The Colorado Rockies signed Guillen as in International Free Agent in 2013.

