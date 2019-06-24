× Himes calls for impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC—Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) called for the opening of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“During my career, I have learned that there are moments for calculation, prudence, compromise and the careful weighing of competing interests. And there are moments for clarity and conviction. This is such a moment,” said Himes in a statement.

“The President attacks our free press, threatens to jail his political opponents and attacks courts and judges when they challenge his unprecedented behavior.”

“There are moments for careful calculation. For weighing political expediency and conflicting interests. And there moments for clarity and conviction. This is that moment.”