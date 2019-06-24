June 24 – June 30
Amazon North Haven hiring
- Information sessions about the hiring and application process start next week:
- 6/24 9am-5pm Crosby High School Waterbury CT
- 6/25, 7/1 9am-5pm M.L. Keene Community Center Hamden
- 6/28 9am-5pm New Britain Senior Center New Britain
- 7/3 11am-1pm Goodwill Career Center Hartford
Workforce Alliance Hiring Event Dates:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs before they go to a hiring event, but they are also able to fill out applications on-site.
- 7/9 North Haven High School
- 7/17 Wallingford Library
- 7/24 Meriden American Job Center
- 7/30 New Haven City Hall
- 8/1 Coginchaug Regional High School