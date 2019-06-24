What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

June 24 – June 30

Amazon North Haven hiring

  • Information sessions about the hiring and application process start next week:
  • 6/24 9am-5pm Crosby High School Waterbury CT
  • 6/25, 7/1 9am-5pm M.L. Keene Community Center Hamden
  • 6/28 9am-5pm New Britain Senior Center New Britain
  • 7/3 11am-1pm Goodwill Career Center Hartford

Workforce Alliance Hiring Event Dates:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs before they go to a hiring event, but they are also able to fill out applications on-site.

  • 7/9 North Haven High School
  • 7/17 Wallingford Library
  • 7/24 Meriden American Job Center
  • 7/30 New Haven City Hall
  • 8/1 Coginchaug Regional High School
