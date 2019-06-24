× June 24 – June 30

Amazon North Haven hiring

Information sessions about the hiring and application process start next week:

6/24 9am-5pm Crosby High School Waterbury CT

6/25, 7/1 9am-5pm M.L. Keene Community Center Hamden

6/28 9am-5pm New Britain Senior Center New Britain

7/3 11am-1pm Goodwill Career Center Hartford

Workforce Alliance Hiring Event Dates:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs before they go to a hiring event, but they are also able to fill out applications on-site.