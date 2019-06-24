Kent man wanted in connection with murder shot and captured in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, TN - Police in Texas have shot a Connecticut man wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Tennessee.

Nashville police issued arrest warrants for Peter A. Bohning, 34, of Kent, charging him with murder and attempted murder in connection with an attack on a couple that left the husband dead and his wife seriously injured.

Police tweeted that Bohning was shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, TX. A Gaines County deputy was stabbed in the altercation and is being taken to an El Paso hospital. The deputy's injury is reportedly not life threatening.

The Gaines County deputy encountered Bohning while answering a suspicious vehicle call. That vehicle was the victims' gray 2010 Toyota Camry taken from their Cherokee Rd home after they were stabbed Fri afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, Nashville police officers responded to a double stabbing. Police say Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, fled the couple’s home and collapsed in the street with significant stab wounds, including one to her neck. Inside the home, officers found Donald Zirkle, 59, critically wounded. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Although seriously wounded, police say Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to communicate with detectives, and told them the couple was sitting on their back porch when a stranger, described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with long blonde hair and a dirty yellow shirt, approached and asked for directions. He then attacked the couple with a sharp instrument. Leigh Ann was able to make it into the house and ran out the front door into the street.

The suspect fled in the Zirkle’s Toyota Camry, bearing Tennessee license number NP5-937.

A silver Subaru sedan with Connecticut license plates was inexplicably parked in the street at the side of the house with its rear doors open. The car is registered to Bohning. His family in Connecticut told authorities there that they have not heard from him in several days. Police say Bohning’s whereabouts are unknown.\

