Kent man wanted in connection with murder shot by Texas law enforcement, dies at hospital

NASHVILLE -- Peter Alexander Bohning, a Connecticut man wanted on murder charges in Tennessee, was shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, Texas Monday morning. He later died at an El Paso hospital.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the 34-year-old was taken to an El Paso hospital after the shooting. A Gaines County deputy was stabbed during the altercation, but the injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Bohning, a Kent, Connecticut resident, was wanted for murder and attempted murder by Nashville police.

On Friday afternoon, Nashville police officers responded to a double stabbing. Police say, Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, fled the couple’s home and collapsed in the street with significant stab wounds, including one to her neck. Inside the home, officers found Donald Zirkle, 59, critically wounded. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to communicate with detectives and told them she and her husband were sitting on their back porch when a stranger, described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with long blonde hair and a dirty yellow shirt, approached and asked for directions. He then attacked the couple with a sharp instrument. Leigh Ann was able to make it into the house and ran out the front door into the street, police said.

Police reported a silver Subaru sedan with Connecticut license plates was parked in the street by side of the house, rear doors open. The car was registered to Bohning. His family in Connecticut told authorities there that they have not heard from him in several days.

On Monday, Nashville police said the Texas deputy encountered Bohning while answering a call about a suspicious car. The car was reportedly the Zirkle's stolen 2010 Toyota Camry which was taken from their home after they were stabbed, police said.

