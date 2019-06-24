What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Officials responded to hazmat situation in Torrington

Posted 10:02 PM, June 24, 2019, by

Story written by Julia Matter. 

TORRINGTON —  Officials responded to a hazmat situation Monday afternoon after one person became ill.

According to the Torrington Fire Department, the person ill called fire officials stating he was opening a safe when a vial of liquid broke and he began to feel ill.

Officials then responded to 45 Water Street where they discovered the patient experiencing “signs and symptoms of a tear-gas-like agent” according to the fire officials.

“In full personal protective clothes including self-contained breathing apparatus. A photo of the hazardous material in its packaging was taken before exiting the building,” officials stated in a release.

Based on a picture sent to officials and evidence and the signs and symptoms of the patient, they erred on the side of caution that the agent may be Chloropicrin, officials said.

Around 8 p.m., officials said Water Street is closed between Main Street and Prospect Street.

At this time no other details were released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.