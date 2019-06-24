× Officials responded to hazmat situation in Torrington

Story written by Julia Matter.

TORRINGTON — Officials responded to a hazmat situation Monday afternoon after one person became ill.

According to the Torrington Fire Department, the person ill called fire officials stating he was opening a safe when a vial of liquid broke and he began to feel ill.

Officials then responded to 45 Water Street where they discovered the patient experiencing “signs and symptoms of a tear-gas-like agent” according to the fire officials.

“In full personal protective clothes including self-contained breathing apparatus. A photo of the hazardous material in its packaging was taken before exiting the building,” officials stated in a release.

Based on a picture sent to officials and evidence and the signs and symptoms of the patient, they erred on the side of caution that the agent may be Chloropicrin, officials said.

Around 8 p.m., officials said Water Street is closed between Main Street and Prospect Street.

At this time no other details were released.