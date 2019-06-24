Officials responding to fire in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Officials are responding to a fire at 39 Whiting Street.

According to New Britain Fire Department, heavy flames and thick, black smoke conditions were reported around 8 p.m. Firefighters conducted a primary search over all three floors of the six-unit apartment building where everyone made it out safe.

Four firefighters had to get out quickly once flames began shooting through the roof, affecting the building's structural integrity, according to New Britain Fire Department.

No other details were released.

