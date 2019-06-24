× Person found dead inside Brooklyn house after fire

BROOKLYN — State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Brooklyn home following a fire.

According to police, troopers were called to the area of 671 Wauregan Road for a structure fire.

The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was also called to the scene to help local fire marshals with determining the cause, and origin, of the fire.

While they battled the fire, they found a deceased person inside the home.

The manner of death and identification of the person are not known at this time.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad was also called to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.