Police: 30-year-old man shot, killed in Bridgeport driveway

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after they said a 30-year-old man was shot and in a Bridgeport driveway.

According to police, they were called to 684 Bishop Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they saw the man in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Police haven’t identified the man at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting as a crime scene. A suspect has not been named, and the motive is undetermined.

Anyone with information call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS