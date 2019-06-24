WATCH LIVE: Several Yard Goats play in Eastern League All-Star Game in Richmond

HARTFORD – Five Hartford Yard Goats players have been selected to the Eastern League All-Star team.

The 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game between the Eastern Division and Western Division will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia.

Three of the Yard Goats EL All-Stars from last season have already made it to the Major League’s with the Rockies, Infielder Brendan Rodgers, Outfielder Yonathan Daza, and pitcher Peter Lambert.

Over the past three seasons, nine Yard Goats EL All-Star selections have played Major League Baseball.

Selected to this year’s Eastern League All-Star team is:

Pitchers: Logan Cozart, Alexander Guillen and Heath Holder.

Infielders: Alan Trejo and Colton Welker.

Tonight’s game can be seen on on THIStv – WCCT subchannel 2.

The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand on Monday, July 11, where they will take on the New Hampshire Fishercats.