× Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old out of Norwalk

NORWALK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Marie Pollas out of Norwalk.

She is black with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs about 135 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and khaki pants and went missing Monday.

Police said she has dementia and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. Marie has ties to Stamford as well.

If you have seen Pollas, please contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3113.