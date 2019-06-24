Tracking showers and storms for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday looks beautiful with plenty of sun, low humidity, and warm temperatures. A change in the winds tonight will allow clouds, and increased humidity to move in, bringing us a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Behind the rainmaker, temps stay warm, and the humidity will remain at nominal levels for summer, meaning it's 'just enough'. Highs will be above norms in the mid 80s, and dew points in the low to mid 60s .

Scott St. Martin sent in this picture of the sky from Waterbury.

By the way, if you wondering about the hazy sky, it is from the Canadian wildfires traveling on jet stream flow. The good news is that smoke will not cause any air quality issues in Connecticut.

FORECAST DETAILS

TUESDAY: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. High: 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm with the chance for late day showers/storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.

