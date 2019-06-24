× US Women’s Soccer holds off Spain 2-1, advance to next round in World Cup

REIMS, FRANCE– In a more evenly matched competition, the US Women’s soccer team beat Spain in a 2-1 contest.

The hero of the match was Megan Rapinoe who scored both US goals, both on penalty kicks. She became the second player to score two penalties in a FIFA Women’s Cup match.

Ironically the only player that distinction belongs to, is Spain’s Jenni Hermoso.

The US women’s team will now face France in the quarterfinals June 28.

Got the job done 👊 🇺🇸 On to Quarterfinals and a matchup with host France in Paris on Friday!#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/fOm1ZUIw0i — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 24, 2019