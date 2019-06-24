What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

US Women’s Soccer holds off Spain 2-1, advance to next round in World Cup

Posted 2:22 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, June 24, 2019

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

REIMS, FRANCE– In a more evenly matched competition, the US Women’s soccer team beat Spain in a 2-1 contest.

The hero of the match was Megan Rapinoe who scored both US goals, both on penalty kicks. She became the second player to score two penalties in a FIFA Women’s Cup match.

Ironically the only player that distinction belongs to, is Spain’s Jenni Hermoso.

The US women’s team will now face France in the quarterfinals June 28.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.