× West Springfield man charged with 7 counts of negligent homicide in connection to New Hampshire motorcycle crash

CONCORD, NH — A West Springfield man has been arrested on seven counts of negligent homicide in connection with a crash last week where seven people died.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested at his home West Springfield around 8:00 a.m. on Monday by the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Officials said Zhukovskyy was the driver of the truck involved in the fatal accident on Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The crash in remote northern New Hampshire involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

A pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with the group of 10 motorcycles around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in the tiny North Woods community of Randolph. The pickup truck caught fire, and witnesses described a “devastating” scene as bystanders tried to help the injured amid shattered motorcycles.

Those killed hailed from New England and ranged in age from 42 to 62, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said Sunday. According to the chief medical examiner, each of the seven died of “blunt trauma,” Young said.

The victims were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 and from Lakeville, Massachusetts.

The investigation into this matter continues to be active and ongoing.