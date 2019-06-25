× 83 layoffs set to occur at Lincoln National in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — 83 people will no longer be with a job due to the closure of Lincoln National Corporation Facility.

In a release sent out by Lincoln Financial Group, employee separations will take place in September this year. The release also stated that employees were notified about the closure in August of 2018.

Lincoln Financial Group also said the Rocky Hill facility was purchased from Liberty Mutual Insurance in 2018.

Positions being lost consist of directors, managers, claim specialist and administrative assistants.

No other details were released.