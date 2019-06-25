× Dulos files to regain custody of children

Norm Pattis, the defense attorney for Fotis Dulos, has filed a petition with the court in connection with the Stamford Superior Court in connection to the ongoing divorce fight between Dulos and his estranged wife Jennifer who has been missing for more than four weeks.

Pattis says the attorney representing Jennifer Dulos, Reuben S. Midler, needs to disqualify himself as counsel since he cannot both be a “witness and advocate” in future hearings with regard to the state of mind of Jennifer Dulos following revealing information gathered for a custody study.

Pattis says in the filing that Fotis Dulos seeks regain custody of his children along with exonerate himself of all charges connected to her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, both have pleaded not guilty.

Midler said in an email, “Be advised that it is the policy of our law office that we do not discuss substantive issues outside of the confines of the pleadings which we file and the presentations which we make in the Courtroom.”