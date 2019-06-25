× Milford man killed after SUV crashes into motor scooter

MILFORD — A 22-year-old Milford resident is dead after an SUV hit a motor scooter overnight.

According to police, first responders were called to a ‘serious motor vehicle accident’ at the intersection of Bridgeport Avenue and Boston Post Road around midnight. The report said the crash involved an SUV and a motor scooter.

The driver of the scooter, 22-year-old Walter Kiernan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the SUV were not injured, according to police.

Milford police say the investigation is ongoing.