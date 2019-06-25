What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Humid, chance for showers and a rumble of thunder Tuesday

Posted 5:51 AM, June 25, 2019, by

Today will be wet at times with several rounds of showers along with a few embedded rumbles of thunder or downpours. The showers will hold temperatures in the 70s. The heaviest rain looks to rain after the morning commute and before the evening commute.

After that, summer warmth returns with a stretch of days in the 80s to near 90s degrees. Humidity will remain at nominal levels for summer, meaning it’s ‘just enough to notice.’

 

There is a chance for a pop up shower or storm by this weekend but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. Saturday will be the warmer, drier of the two weekend days though.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Scattered showers, chance for a rumble of thunder too, humid. High: 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm with the chance for late day showers/storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a few showers. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

