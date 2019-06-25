× Mass. RMV head resigns over fatal NH crash, information from CT DMV

CONCORD, NH — The head of the Massachusetts RMV, Erin Deveney has resigned due to the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man accused in a crash that killed seven bikers in New Hampshire last week.

Prior to the crash, Connecticut prosecutors said Zhukovskyy was arrested May 11 in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor Walmart after failing a sobriety test. Zhukovskyy’s lawyer in that case, John O’Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack issued the following statement regarding the driving history and license status of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

“The loss of life in any motor vehicle crash is a terrible tragedy and the massive toll this crash is taking on the families of the seven individuals who lost their lives, many of whom served this country, is impossible to comprehend. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has a responsibility to enforce the laws governing safe operation of vehicles and carries out its mission to the best of its abilities. But in this case, the RMV had not acted on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a May 11 incident that should have triggered termination of this individual’s commercial driver’s license. Effective immediately, former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler will take over as Acting Registrar of the RMV as I have accepted Registrar Erin Deveney’s resignation. Jamey will lead an in depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes to ensure the RMV acts as quickly as possible on any information shared by other states.”

An initial review of the driving record of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has determined the following information: