Report: FBI issues subpoena to New Haven City Hall; agency seeking information on spending

NEW HAVEN — The FBI has issued a subpoena for the New Haven mayor’s office.

The agency wants Mayoy Toni Harp’s administration to produce records for a federal investigation surrounding a number of city accounts.

The Connecticut Mirror reports — the subpoena is seeking information surrounding a youth center that was never completed — and the spending of a federal grant meant to address neighborhood violence.

The mayor’s office says it’s cooperating with the authorities and that neither the mayor, mayor’s office nor any member of the administration is named in the subpoena.