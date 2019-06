× Route 30 closed in Tolland

TOLLAND — Tolland County Dispatch reports that LifeStar was called to the scene of a two-car crash on Route 30.

The crash was reported as a head-on collision. Route 30 is closed at Eaton Road. At least one person had to be extricated, and injuries are reported.

Mutual aid from Vernon, Ellington, and Rockville medic also responded to the scene.