Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration! comes to The Big E

SPRINGFIELD — The friends from Sesame Street are throwing a celebration and the whole neighborhood is invited to join the fun at The Big E Arena! The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4pm and is free with Big E admission.

A limited number of Premium reserved seats ($29) go on sale Thursday, June 27 at 10am at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E Admission.

When: Sept. 22, 4pm

Where: The Big E

Tickets: Free Show. A limited number of Premium Reserved seats ($29) go on sale Thursday, June 27 at 10am. Visit TheBigE.com or The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E admission.

