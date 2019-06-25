× Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration! comes to The Big E

SPRINGFIELD — The friends from Sesame Street are throwing a celebration and the whole neighborhood is invited to join the fun at The Big E Arena! The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4pm and is free with Big E admission.

A limited number of Premium reserved seats ($29) go on sale Thursday, June 27 at 10am at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E Admission.

