State police conclude search at MIRA trash plant in Hartford in connection with Jennifer Dulos case

HARTFORD — New Canaan police said Tuesday morning that state police investigators have ended their search at the MIRA trash plant in Hartford.

Investigators were there searching for evidence in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother of five who has been missing for a month.

New Canaan police said the investigation still remains ‘very active’ and involves ‘dozens of investigators’.

Police also said that information from the public has aided the investigation, and investigators have received over 950 tips regarding Jennifer’s disappearance and nearly 80 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses.

Police urged anyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them and 203-594-3544, Tips and information can also be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

New Canaan police said this in regards to their investigation:

Our multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team is committed to (1) Finding Jennifer and (2) Bringing those responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance to justice. We will not rest until we find Jennifer.

Jennifer Dulos vanished in New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution — accused of discarding evidence containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood. They have pleaded not guilty.

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the New York Post on Sunday that Jennifer Dulos once wrote a novel similar to “Gone Girl,” the 2012 book and 2014 movie in which a wife stages her own disappearance to frame her husband for murder.

A spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos’ family on Monday called Pattis’ suggestion “false and irresponsible.”

