Time for ‘Pick Your Own Raspberries’ season at Lyman Orchards!

MIDDLEFIELD — A sign of summer! The raspberries at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield are ripe for the picking!

Pick Your Own Raspberries is now open daily from 8am-5pm and continues through July. Hours may vary so call the Pick Your Own Hotline 860-349-6015 for current picking hours.

“Fresh raspberries are not only delicious, they’re packed with nutrients and rich in antioxidants,” said John Lyman III, Executive Vice President and 8th generation family member. “We look forward to seeing you and your family at our orchards to Pick Your Own fresh raspberries right from the bush! It’s a wonderful way to spend quality family time together.”

