× Two State Police troopers involved in 3-car crash on I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — State police dispatchers confirm two troopers were involved in a three-car crash in Wallingford on I-91 Tuesday morning.

Minor injuries were reported, and the troopers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash happened on the northbound side between exits 14 and 15.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.