× UConn Board of Trustees to vote on return to Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees plans to vote Wednesday on the invitation to join the Big East conference for basketball and other sports.

The issue was added late Tuesday to the agenda of Wednesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

The Big East’s presidents voted Monday to extend an invitation to UConn, which has been a member of the American Athletic Conference since the original Big East split up six years ago.

The school has not said what it will do with its football program, a sport that is not offered in the Big East.

American Athletic Conference bylaws require UConn to pay a $10 million withdrawal fee and give 27 months’ notice before leaving.

But terms of the departure are being negotiated and UConn is not expected to remain in the AAC past the 2019-20 academic year.