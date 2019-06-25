× WNBA Connecticut Sun, FOX61 partner to honor veterans, first responders

UNCASVILLE — The Connecticut Sun and FOX61 will team up to honor the contributions made by military personnel and first responders on July 6, when the Sun host Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx at the Mohegan Sun Arena for the Annual Hometown Heroes game.

Military personnel, active or retired and first responders who provide proper ID can take advantage of an exclusive offer – a $16-dollar ticket that includes a $5 concession voucher – by purchasing tickets at the box office on game day. Tip-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm. Call 1-877-SUN-TIXX for more information.

“Highlighting the contributions of our military personnel and first responders is one of, if not the most, important initiative of the season. They protect and serve our community every day,” said Amber Cox, the Vice President of the Connecticut Sun.” We are proud to partner with our friends at FOX61 to elevate this important day.”

FOX61 continues to recognize first responders and military personnel who have made an impact in the local community through its Proud to Serve segments, broadcast monthly on the FOX61 News at Ten.

FOX61 reporter and army reservist Brian Didlake will serve as the Guest of the Game. Our Heroes Fund will be the featured non-profit.

“FOX 61 is once again proud to team up with the Connecticut Sun for what’s become an annual event to celebrate and honor our military personnel and first responders,” says FOX 61 News Director, Liz Grey Godbout. “We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on our hometown heroes as the Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx for an afternoon of fun and great basketball at the Mohegan Sun Arena.”

Tickets for all Sun home games can be purchased by visiting www.connecticutsun.com or calling 877-SUN-TIXX.