WorkinCT #CTConfident: Telefunken

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Just 18 years ago, Telefunken, a brand that has been heard around the world for decades, was re-born right here in Connecticut.

Telefunken has a rich history; it started in Germany back in the 1900s before going out of business in the late 70s/early 80s. Toni Fishman, CEO and Owner, and Connecticut native saw the opportunity to bring Telefunken over to the states in 1998.

If the brand isn’t familiar to you, the artists who have used them certainly are. Artists like ZZ Top, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, and Phish have all performed using Telefunken microphones.

Fishman had one goal in mind: to spread good vibrations.

“I've always wanted to bring that unique experience home with me after the show to be able to capture those good vibrations and relive them in the privacy of my own living room," Fishman said.

The microphones are carefully assembled in a laboratory. Once assembled, tests are performed to ensure the sound of the microphone. The process happens under one roof. The sound lab is attached to the laboratory, and artists from all over are invited to perform and test out the microphones.

Alan Ventitosh, Director of Operations at Telefunken explains, “If we wanted to demonstrate a delicate microphone on bluegrass like a mandolin or a banjo we'd invite a bluegrass player or, if we wanted to work on a drum microphone, we'd bring in a drummer here."

Most of the sessions are recorded in connection with their 'Live From The Lab' series where artists and customers are able to play around with the recordings to hear just how crisp the microphone sounds. In addition, the sound stage is a rent-able space to use as a sound stage or a recording studio.

To find more information you can head to their website. To see live performances from the sound stage just go to their Youtube page.