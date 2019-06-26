What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Black bear struck, killed on Connecticut highway

Posted 6:53 PM, June 26, 2019, by

HAMDEN — Connecticut environmental officials say a black bear has been struck and killed by a vehicle on a state highway.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed Wednesday that the bear was struck and killed on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden.

It is believed to be the same bear that was seen about two miles away in the center of North Haven on Tuesday.

Agency spokesman Lee Sawyer tells the New Haven Register the bear’s body was recovered by state police.

A passer-by reported the body to state police, but Trooper Tanya Compagnone says no one has called to report striking a bear.

