Boy saved by fallen Missouri officer shares memory, gratitude

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KMOV) — North County Co-Op officer Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty Sunday, shot by a suspect with a violent criminal history, according to police.

During Langsdorf’s 17-plus years as an officer, he responded to countless calls, but it was a call from early in his career with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that is now resonating with so many in the St. Louis community.

“That’s me,” said KeAndre Colenburg, just a day shy of his 18th birthday, pointing to an old picture in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.

In the photo, a young Colenburg is being held by Officer Langsdorf, with emergency responders filling the background.

Colenburg was just two years old when his family’s home caught fire in 2003. He said they escaped to the roof where his dad dropped the children to strangers below.

“The police officer is actually the one who caught me,” Colenburg said.

Moments later, a photographer captured the picture of young Colenburg clinging to Officer Langsdorf. Now, other law enforcement officials are sharing the image on social media in his memory.

Colenburg said his sibling first showed him the picture making the rounds on social media after Langsdorf’s death.

“It was kind of heartbreaking because I was hoping to meet the guy again one day because he did kind of save my life. It’s really sad,” Colenburg said.

Colenburg said while he doesn’t remember much from the night of the fire 16 years ago, his family has told the stories many times over the years, including how Officer Langsdorf came to visit them in the hospital.

“That was just so nice of him to come check up on us, see how we were doing,” Colenburg said.

Langsdorf, who was 40, leaves behind two children, one 13 and one 18. Colenburg wants them to know how much their dad was appreciated.

“I’m sorry it happened. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and kids,” he said.