More summer heat and sunshine on tap for Thursday

Tuesday was been the hottest day of the month to date with highs in the upper 80s. It will get even warmer the next couple of days.

After an isolated shower earlier this evening, skies are clearing.

Then it's back to summer sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity won't be oppressive or tropical. But it will be just enough to notice.

There is a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend though. Most of of the time should be dry. But any storm that develops (especially Saturday afternoon/evening) could be strong or severe. We'll keep you posted in the days ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early. Mostly clear. Low: 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered midday/PM showers and thunderstorms, humid. Some storms could be strong. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, humid. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

