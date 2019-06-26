× CT DMV defends actions handling of DUI case for driver accused in fatal New Hampshire motorcycle crash

WATERBURY — Officials with the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles said they followed procedures in handling DUI charges for the man who has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last week.

CT DMV Deputy Director Tony Guerra said information for the East Windsor arrest of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy on May 11 for DUI was passed on to CT DMV on May 21 when the EWPD report arrived.

The CT DMV then entered the information into a nationwide database used by all states regarding this type of incident – called CDLIS, on May 22 telling Massachusetts of the incident and which should have led to revoking his Commercial Drivers License. Massachusetts confirmed to Connecticut that they received the information on May 28, three weeks before the fatal crash. .

Guerra said DMV has reviewed their handling of the process of notification of Massachusetts about his arrest and are satisfied they did so properly.

The head of the Massachusetts RMV, Erin Deveney, resigned Tuesday as a result of the agency’s handling of the case.

The CT DMV offered their “deepest condolences” to the victims and their families and called the incident an “unfortunate tragedy”