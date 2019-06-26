CT mom wins year supply of groceries from famous rapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIMANTIC -- One award-winning musician is giving away a year’s supply of free groceries and the first winner happens to be a mom from Connecticut.

It was just a regular day for Taylor McBride and her son Dawson when the Willimantic mom decided to film a video of them dancing to Chance the Rapper’s new music single “Groceries” -little did she know, she would catch the Grammy-nominated artist’s attention not long after.

“Excited, just excited just overwhelmed with happiness and joy it,” Taylor McBride said.

The twenty-six-year-old was the first to secure a year’s supply of free groceries after winning Chance’s #Groceries social media contest. The rapper made the official announcement on Twitter.

“I was very surprised because I didn't expect it at all, but immediately saw it as a blessing and immediately thought of how I could possibly use this prize to help others,” McBride said.

Taylor is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University and said she decided to make the video to show off her son Dawson’s infectious personality.

She described the impact the artist had on her when struggling to come to terms with her unexpected pregnancy two years ago.

“One of his songs “D.R.A.M. Sings Special” on his coloring book mixtape was one of the songs that really spoke to me and one of the songs God used to allow me to make my decision to keep my son,” she said.

Chance the Rapper -a Chicago native- is well known for his philanthropic efforts and religious references in his music.

Taylor said Chance has one more winner to pick before the competition is over. All you have to do to enter is upload a video of yourself dancing to the song on social media and use the hashtag #Groceries.