Daytrippers: Lime Rock Park offers a class in another gear

LAKEVILLE – It might be a Sunday drive that gets you there but it’s well beyond a Sunday drive when you arrive at Lime Rock Park.

This summer, the track is offering what’s known as “Advanced Driver Coaching Days” – guests bring their cars and the Lime Rock staff of experienced instructors ride shotgun to help drivers through every turn.

“Anyone can sign up,” said Dean DiGiacomo, Lime Rock’s senior instructor. “You can be 16 with a license or 86 with a license,“he continued.

Drivers spend their day atop the autocross course at Lime Rock learning the techniques that are designed to get them on the main track.

DiGiacomo said, “in order to go down (to the main track) you should spend as much time on the smaller circuits learning the limits of your car.”

Taking a few hot laps in his 1972 BMW 2002, Michael Partemio, from Danbury said, “you can learn from some outstanding instructors and learn what your car is capable of and get a great deal of confidence about your driving abilities.”

