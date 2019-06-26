× Dulos story makes cover of People Magazine

The case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos will be on the cover of People Magazine’s next issue.

In an article entitled, “How a Conn. Couple’s ‘Stereotypically Perfect’ Marriage Went Sour Before Mom of 5 Disappeared,” the writer spoke to a real estate agent who worked with Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband.

Jennifer was last seen on May 24. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park, and police have said there was blood in her home.

In his dealings with Fotis Dulos, Rob Giuffria of Tea Leaf Realty in Farmington, told People he saw “zero” signs that anything was amiss.

“Fotis was a very tough negotiator when it comes to fees, but he was able to put deals together and hold them together. Professionally, the guy was pretty impressive.”

Giuffria described Jennifer as a “very sweet lady. Just a very caring mother and just inwardly focused on the kids and the family.”

He went on to say, “It’s sad, I feel for the kids.”

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, both have pleaded not guilty.