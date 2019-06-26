What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

East Hartford man arrested in Plainfield in connection with child abuse case

Posted 10:49 AM, June 26, 2019, by

Nathan Laput

PLAINFIELD — Police arrested an East Hartford man Tuesday in connection with a child abuse case.

Police arrested Nathan M. Laput, 33, of East Hartford and charged him with Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

In May,  Plainfield Police received a report of suspected child abuse from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families in which a child victim disclosed an incident which occurred 2 years prior.  After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant.

Laput was  held on a $90,000 bond. Laput is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.