× East Hartford man arrested in Plainfield in connection with child abuse case

PLAINFIELD — Police arrested an East Hartford man Tuesday in connection with a child abuse case.

Police arrested Nathan M. Laput, 33, of East Hartford and charged him with Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

In May, Plainfield Police received a report of suspected child abuse from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families in which a child victim disclosed an incident which occurred 2 years prior. After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant.

Laput was held on a $90,000 bond. Laput is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.