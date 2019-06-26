× Florida homicide suspect captured in New Britain basement

NEW BRITAIN — Police said the suspect in the homicide of a Florida teen, subject of an AMBER Alert, was found hiding in a New Britain basement nearly a month after the crime.

Florida officials said Luis Rivera Jr., was charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a Florida teen, Bruce Hagans Jr.

Winter Garden Florida Police said on May 31, they responded to a call for shots fired and a car leaving the area. Officers were unable to locate any evidence of a crime, but shortly after received information that was related to the possible shooting and abduction of Hagans.

On Wednesday, officials said Rivera Jr., was found hiding in the basement of a home in New Britain, where they said he was being helped by extended family and friends to avoid capture.

He was extradited to Florida where he is being held with no bond.

The investigation is still developing.

Police said the father of the victim has been notified and is very grateful that his son’s killer has been arrested.

No other details were released.