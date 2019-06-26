What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Fotis Dulos breaks silence: “I want to tell my children they are constantly on my mind”

Posted 11:11 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, June 26, 2019

STAMFORD --  Fotis Dulos and his defense attorney, Norm Pattis, appeared in Stamford Superior Court this morning after Dulos filed to regain full custody of his five children.

Pattis says the attorney representing Jennifer Dulos, Reuben S. Midler, needs to disqualify himself as counsel since he cannot both be a “witness and advocate” in future hearings with regard to the state of mind of Jennifer Dulos following revealing information gathered for a custody study.

Pattis says in the filing that Fotis Dulos seeks to regain custody of his children along with exonerating himself of all charges connected to her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, both have pleaded not guilty.

Pattis said they are "actively contemplating the revenge-suicide hypothesis" in regards to Jennifer's disappearance.

 

