× Gov. Lamont signs first state budget

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation Wednesday enacting a biennial budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, which closes the $3.7 billion deficit he inherited without any tax rate increases or significant cuts to essential services.

In a release, the governor noted that the budget:

Increases funding for education and workforce development;

Protects the most vulnerable communities and services;

Does not reduce municipal aid funding for any town and city in the state, giving mayors and first selectmen security and stability when adopting their own respective budgets; and

Includes the largest rainy day fund in state history

“On the day I took the oath of office, we were looking at a $3.7 billion deficit, and today I am proud to say that we’ve closed it without an increase to tax rates and while ensuring that the safety net remains intact for the most vulnerable in our communities,” Governor Lamont said. “For years, instability in the state’s finances has resulted in slow growth and volatility in our economy – and this budget was adopted with a focus on providing the foundation from which our state can grow. When the fiscal year closes, Connecticut will have the largest rainy day fund in history and this budget maintains and grows our reserves, providing reliability and predictability for our taxpayers, businesses, and those looking to invest in our state well into the future.”

You can read more on the budget here.