High Rollers at Mohegan Sun; Barrett-Jackson returns

UNCASVILLE -- The highest rollers at Mohegan Sun this week aren’t in the casino, they’re in the convention center.

For the fourth year running, the Barrett-Jackson Car Collector Auction has returned to Mohegan Sun with hundreds of high end dream cars on premises -- and up on the block.

“The heart of this is a classic car auction,” said Craig Jackson, the CEO and namesake of the Barrett-Jackson show. “It’s all an automotive lifestyle event,” Jackson added.

They showcase cars from every era, more than 500 should be up auction this week, some fetching prices easily in the six figure range.

“Almost all of them sell at no reserve,” Jackson said, “that means they sell to the highest bidder.”

Jessica Sylvia, Mohegan Sun’s director of special events said, “we have no shortage of horsepower here this week, if you love cars this is the place to be.”

The show is happening both inside the new convention and around the grounds. Both Ford and Dodge are offering hot laps in some of their high end vehicles; race car drivers take guests for rides in street legends like the Dodge Hellcat and Ford GT.

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction is at Mohegan Sun through Saturday